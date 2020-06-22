All apartments in Los Angeles
1662 South VICTORIA Avenue
1662 South VICTORIA Avenue

1662 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1662 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

parking
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ice maker
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Once again, this is for the GUEST HOUSE & not the actual house. Unfortunately, no pets. No smoking. Call listing agent Caroline Lee for application criteria. I do run background checks and tenant will need to provide landlord will renters insurance before move-in. One-year lease required. Immediate move-in. Unit is heated by (2) space heaters, which landlord will provide. Unit is insulated. However, the loft area is not insulated, as the exposed ceiling is specifically a feature of the unit. Unit comes with a television as a courtesy, which TV is in good working order as of the date of the Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have any available units?
1662 South VICTORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1662 South VICTORIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1662 South VICTORIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
