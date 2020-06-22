1662 South VICTORIA Avenue

Amenities

parking pool ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker Property Amenities parking pool

Once again, this is for the GUEST HOUSE & not the actual house. Unfortunately, no pets. No smoking. Call listing agent Caroline Lee for application criteria. I do run background checks and tenant will need to provide landlord will renters insurance before move-in. One-year lease required. Immediate move-in. Unit is heated by (2) space heaters, which landlord will provide. Unit is insulated. However, the loft area is not insulated, as the exposed ceiling is specifically a feature of the unit. Unit comes with a television as a courtesy, which TV is in good working order as of the date of the Lease.