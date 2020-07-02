All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

16612 Nicklaus Drive #109

16612 Nicklaus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16612 Nicklaus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath in the Torrey Pines Community. Foyer entrance leading to open floor-plan with expansive living room with brick gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Large master suite showcasing a separate glass shower, large spa type tub, dual sink vanity and huge walk-in closet. Separate full size laundry room including washer & dryer. Two car direct access garage. Community Pool & Spa with BBQ area, Playground with covered picnic area. Close access to major freeways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have any available units?
16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have?
Some of 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 currently offering any rent specials?
16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 is pet friendly.
Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 offer parking?
Yes, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 offers parking.
Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have a pool?
Yes, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 has a pool.
Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have accessible units?
No, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16612 Nicklaus Drive #109 has units with dishwashers.

