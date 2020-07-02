16612 Nicklaus Drive #109

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath in the Torrey Pines Community. Foyer entrance leading to open floor-plan with expansive living room with brick gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Large master suite showcasing a separate glass shower, large spa type tub, dual sink vanity and huge walk-in closet. Separate full size laundry room including washer & dryer. Two car direct access garage. Community Pool & Spa with BBQ area, Playground with covered picnic area. Close access to major freeways and shopping.

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath in the Torrey Pines Community. Foyer entrance leading to open floor-plan with expansive living room with brick gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Large master suite showcasing a separate glass shower, large spa type tub, dual sink vanity and huge walk-in closet. Separate full size laundry room including washer & dryer. Two car direct access garage. Community Pool & Spa with BBQ area, Playground with covered picnic area. Close access to major freeways and shopping.