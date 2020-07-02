16612 Nicklaus Drive #109

Amenities
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath in the Torrey Pines Community. Foyer entrance leading to open floor-plan with expansive living room with brick gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Large master suite showcasing a separate glass shower, large spa type tub, dual sink vanity and huge walk-in closet. Separate full size laundry room including washer & dryer. Two car direct access garage. Community Pool & Spa with BBQ area, Playground with covered picnic area. Close access to major freeways and shopping.
