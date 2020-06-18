All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
16527 Horace Street
16527 Horace Street

16527 Horace Street · No Longer Available
Location

16527 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Be the first to live in this beautiful and completely private brand new back house with its own private entrance and fenced in backyard in a lovely area of Granada Hills. The house boasts a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stove and dishwasher. Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, large bedrooms, lots of closet space, central AC/Heating and in-unit laundry hookups. The house has a private driveway and entrance and a completely private backyard. Pictures don t do it justice. Must see Please email for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16527 Horace Street have any available units?
16527 Horace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16527 Horace Street have?
Some of 16527 Horace Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16527 Horace Street currently offering any rent specials?
16527 Horace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16527 Horace Street pet-friendly?
No, 16527 Horace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16527 Horace Street offer parking?
Yes, 16527 Horace Street offers parking.
Does 16527 Horace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16527 Horace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16527 Horace Street have a pool?
No, 16527 Horace Street does not have a pool.
Does 16527 Horace Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16527 Horace Street has accessible units.
Does 16527 Horace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16527 Horace Street has units with dishwashers.
