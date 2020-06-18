16527 Horace Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Be the first to live in this beautiful and completely private brand new back house with its own private entrance and fenced in backyard in a lovely area of Granada Hills. The house boasts a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stove and dishwasher. Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, large bedrooms, lots of closet space, central AC/Heating and in-unit laundry hookups. The house has a private driveway and entrance and a completely private backyard. Pictures don t do it justice. Must see Please email for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the house.