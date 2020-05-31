1643 Waterloo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Be the first to live the Silver Lake lifestyle in this brand new upscale modern creation. A massive space of 1925 square feet which is further enhanced with 10 foot ceilings throughout and a soaring 16 foot master bedroom ceiling. Two additional over-sized bedrooms with cedar interior closets as well as 2 modern state-of-the-art bathrooms with full body spray showers add to the luxury. The kitchen is fully equipped with a high end 36 inch chef's gas range and oven, upscale refrigerator and microwave oven. Parking for 2 vehicles in a covered carport as well as unrestricted street parking, no permit required. Conveniently located near the Silver Lake reservoir, shopping and Silver Lake night life. Spectacular views throughout, overlooking the downtown skyline and the planes approaching LAX. To complete this masterpiece there is a 1500 square foot rooftop deck with million dollar views that have to be seen to be believed. Truly a one of a kind total package. Definitely a must see!