1643 Waterloo
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

1643 Waterloo

1643 N Waterloo St · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1643 N Waterloo St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Be the first to live the Silver Lake lifestyle in this brand new upscale modern creation. A massive space of 1925 square feet which is further enhanced with 10 foot ceilings throughout and a soaring 16 foot master bedroom ceiling. Two additional over-sized bedrooms with cedar interior closets as well as 2 modern state-of-the-art bathrooms with full body spray showers add to the luxury. The kitchen is fully equipped with a high end 36 inch chef's gas range and oven, upscale refrigerator and microwave oven. Parking for 2 vehicles in a covered carport as well as unrestricted street parking, no permit required. Conveniently located near the Silver Lake reservoir, shopping and Silver Lake night life. Spectacular views throughout, overlooking the downtown skyline and the planes approaching LAX. To complete this masterpiece there is a 1500 square foot rooftop deck with million dollar views that have to be seen to be believed. Truly a one of a kind total package. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Waterloo have any available units?
1643 Waterloo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Waterloo have?
Some of 1643 Waterloo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Waterloo currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Waterloo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Waterloo pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Waterloo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1643 Waterloo offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Waterloo offers parking.
Does 1643 Waterloo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Waterloo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Waterloo have a pool?
No, 1643 Waterloo does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Waterloo have accessible units?
No, 1643 Waterloo does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Waterloo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Waterloo has units with dishwashers.
