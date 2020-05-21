All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1642 Vineyard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1642 Vineyard Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:47 AM

1642 Vineyard Avenue

1642 Vineyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1642 Vineyard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/20 The gorgeously designed unit is available for 1-12 month leases. It features porcelain tile, hardwood laminate floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Samsung TV with Netflix and Hulu + Live TV, high speed wifi, Keetsa eco-friendly Tea Leaf Supreme mattress, down comforter and pillows, queen size sofa bed with memory foam mattress in the living room.

We have beautifully designed our one bedroom to be a place family, friends, guests and business travelers from around the world would enjoy. It has all the amenities of your home including organic linens and Hotel Collection towels, professional cleaning and designer furniture from Room and Board, West Elm and Rejuvenation and housewares like All-Clad Stainless Steel pots and pans and Villeroy and Boch dishware. It is an oasis in the middle of LA that you will love as your base camp for exploring the City!

Our place is located in the heart of LA in Mid-City, in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Just 2 blocks south of Midtown Crossings, the property is conveniently located in walking distance to major retail and services (City Target, Lowe's, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Sprouts, Smart & Final, Carter's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Ralph's, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and much more) and great local spots like Jalisco Taqueria, My Two Cents, Chic, and Bloom Cafe to name a few.

Mid-City is the most convenient location in LA as you are 10-15 mins away from downtown, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Larchmont, Hollywood, West Hollywood, The Grove, USC, Koreatown, 3rd Street, and 20-30 mins away from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, LAX, Palms, and Venice. In addition, there are so many awesome places to eat and shop right in the area. It's one of LA's up and coming areas.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1642-vineyard-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/a3c1b094-ef2b-4cac-88e3-2f5d36a6c8af

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have any available units?
1642 Vineyard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have?
Some of 1642 Vineyard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Vineyard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Vineyard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Vineyard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Vineyard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Vineyard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Vineyard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 Vineyard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 Vineyard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Vineyard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Vineyard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College