1642 Vineyard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 The gorgeously designed unit is available for 1-12 month leases. It features porcelain tile, hardwood laminate floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Samsung TV with Netflix and Hulu + Live TV, high speed wifi, Keetsa eco-friendly Tea Leaf Supreme mattress, down comforter and pillows, queen size sofa bed with memory foam mattress in the living room.



We have beautifully designed our one bedroom to be a place family, friends, guests and business travelers from around the world would enjoy. It has all the amenities of your home including organic linens and Hotel Collection towels, professional cleaning and designer furniture from Room and Board, West Elm and Rejuvenation and housewares like All-Clad Stainless Steel pots and pans and Villeroy and Boch dishware. It is an oasis in the middle of LA that you will love as your base camp for exploring the City!



Our place is located in the heart of LA in Mid-City, in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Just 2 blocks south of Midtown Crossings, the property is conveniently located in walking distance to major retail and services (City Target, Lowe's, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Sprouts, Smart & Final, Carter's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Ralph's, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and much more) and great local spots like Jalisco Taqueria, My Two Cents, Chic, and Bloom Cafe to name a few.



Mid-City is the most convenient location in LA as you are 10-15 mins away from downtown, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Larchmont, Hollywood, West Hollywood, The Grove, USC, Koreatown, 3rd Street, and 20-30 mins away from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, LAX, Palms, and Venice. In addition, there are so many awesome places to eat and shop right in the area. It's one of LA's up and coming areas.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1642-vineyard-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/a3c1b094-ef2b-4cac-88e3-2f5d36a6c8af



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488928)