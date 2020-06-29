1632 CERRO GORDO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for peace, privacy, and epic views in the heart of the Eastside? This sophisticated, stylish, three-story abode high in the Echo Park hills is your match. You'll fall in love with the tasteful plantings, mature fruit & shade trees, dual parking spots, and privacy this unique home offers. Then step into an open living space bathed in light, with modern kitchen and direct access to the spacious patio for al fresco entertaining. Upstairs, the lofted master bedroom (with huge updated bathroom & soaking tub) opens to a spacious veranda with sweeping city views. Dual living rooms, a large second bed & bath, powder room, and office/bonus space complete the approximately 2,000 square foot layout. This special property also features a whole-home water filtration system, top of the line appliances, front-loading washer & dryer, brand new roof, and tons of storage. One year minimum lease. Excellent credit and references a MUST. Pets OK. Welcome to your chic hideaway in the hills!