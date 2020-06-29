All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1632 CERRO GORDO Street

1632 Cerro Gordo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Cerro Gordo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for peace, privacy, and epic views in the heart of the Eastside? This sophisticated, stylish, three-story abode high in the Echo Park hills is your match. You'll fall in love with the tasteful plantings, mature fruit & shade trees, dual parking spots, and privacy this unique home offers. Then step into an open living space bathed in light, with modern kitchen and direct access to the spacious patio for al fresco entertaining. Upstairs, the lofted master bedroom (with huge updated bathroom & soaking tub) opens to a spacious veranda with sweeping city views. Dual living rooms, a large second bed & bath, powder room, and office/bonus space complete the approximately 2,000 square foot layout. This special property also features a whole-home water filtration system, top of the line appliances, front-loading washer & dryer, brand new roof, and tons of storage. One year minimum lease. Excellent credit and references a MUST. Pets OK. Welcome to your chic hideaway in the hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have any available units?
1632 CERRO GORDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have?
Some of 1632 CERRO GORDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 CERRO GORDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1632 CERRO GORDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 CERRO GORDO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street is pet friendly.
Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street offers parking.
Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have a pool?
No, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have accessible units?
No, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 CERRO GORDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 CERRO GORDO Street has units with dishwashers.
