All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16244 Rayen St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16244 Rayen St.
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

16244 Rayen St.

16244 Rayen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16244 Rayen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning North Hills Home Completely Redone - Stunning North Hills home completely redone inside and out - new wood floors, freshly painted, new window treatments, showers, jacuzzi tub, vanities, doors, expanded laundry room (washer and dryer included), closets, custom lighting throughout+++. The gem also boasts a cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space (all appliances included). The open floor plan has 3 bed 2 bath and a spacious yard for entertaining guests. With easy access to both the 118 and 405 you can get to your next destination very quickly. There are a host of great restaurants close by with numerous shopping centers with California State University of Northridge is a stone throw away. Hurry on this one- it will not last!!

(RLNE4329526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16244 Rayen St. have any available units?
16244 Rayen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16244 Rayen St. currently offering any rent specials?
16244 Rayen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16244 Rayen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16244 Rayen St. is pet friendly.
Does 16244 Rayen St. offer parking?
No, 16244 Rayen St. does not offer parking.
Does 16244 Rayen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16244 Rayen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16244 Rayen St. have a pool?
No, 16244 Rayen St. does not have a pool.
Does 16244 Rayen St. have accessible units?
No, 16244 Rayen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16244 Rayen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16244 Rayen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16244 Rayen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16244 Rayen St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College