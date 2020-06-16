16244 Rayen St.

Amenities

Stunning North Hills Home Completely Redone - Stunning North Hills home completely redone inside and out - new wood floors, freshly painted, new window treatments, showers, jacuzzi tub, vanities, doors, expanded laundry room (washer and dryer included), closets, custom lighting throughout+++. The gem also boasts a cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space (all appliances included). The open floor plan has 3 bed 2 bath and a spacious yard for entertaining guests. With easy access to both the 118 and 405 you can get to your next destination very quickly. There are a host of great restaurants close by with numerous shopping centers with California State University of Northridge is a stone throw away. Hurry on this one- it will not last!!



