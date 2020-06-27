All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1623 VIEWMONT Drive

1623 Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Located on what is fast becoming the premiere street in Sunset Plaza sits this sexy, sleek, ultra-modern four bedroom, four and a half bathroom home drenched in the finest imported finishes. Developer Leo Hairapetian left no stone unturned creating a one of a kind showcase property consisting of multiple decks for your viewing pleasure, an enclosed patio, floor to ceiling walls of glass, waterfalls, imported Italian kitchen, an incredible stand-alone pool and spa with views of the entire city along with a state of the art movie theater. This property truly is special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
1623 VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 1623 VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1623 VIEWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 VIEWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

