1623 VIEWMONT Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Located on what is fast becoming the premiere street in Sunset Plaza sits this sexy, sleek, ultra-modern four bedroom, four and a half bathroom home drenched in the finest imported finishes. Developer Leo Hairapetian left no stone unturned creating a one of a kind showcase property consisting of multiple decks for your viewing pleasure, an enclosed patio, floor to ceiling walls of glass, waterfalls, imported Italian kitchen, an incredible stand-alone pool and spa with views of the entire city along with a state of the art movie theater. This property truly is special.