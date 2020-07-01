16207 GILMORE Street

Amenities

Spacious updated 3bd/3ba on a cul-de-sac street in a perfect pocket of Lake Balboa next to the Van Nuys Golf Course. Light, bright living room with gas fireplace and separate dining area. The updated kitchen has a newer dishwasher and stove, granite countertops and a ton of storage space. Impressive master bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom with separate bath and shower plus two sink vanity and a giant walk-in closet. A cozy second decorative fireplace can be found in the second bedroom. Brand new double paned windows and doors open out to a patio and drought tolerant yard plus vegetable garden. Property has a two-car garage plus a separate new storage shed. Washer/Dryer hookups are in the laundry room inside the home. Pets allowed upon approval with pet deposit. Wheelchair accessible.