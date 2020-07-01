All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16207 GILMORE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16207 GILMORE Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

16207 GILMORE Street

16207 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16207 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious updated 3bd/3ba on a cul-de-sac street in a perfect pocket of Lake Balboa next to the Van Nuys Golf Course. Light, bright living room with gas fireplace and separate dining area. The updated kitchen has a newer dishwasher and stove, granite countertops and a ton of storage space. Impressive master bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom with separate bath and shower plus two sink vanity and a giant walk-in closet. A cozy second decorative fireplace can be found in the second bedroom. Brand new double paned windows and doors open out to a patio and drought tolerant yard plus vegetable garden. Property has a two-car garage plus a separate new storage shed. Washer/Dryer hookups are in the laundry room inside the home. Pets allowed upon approval with pet deposit. Wheelchair accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16207 GILMORE Street have any available units?
16207 GILMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16207 GILMORE Street have?
Some of 16207 GILMORE Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16207 GILMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
16207 GILMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16207 GILMORE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16207 GILMORE Street is pet friendly.
Does 16207 GILMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 16207 GILMORE Street offers parking.
Does 16207 GILMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16207 GILMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16207 GILMORE Street have a pool?
No, 16207 GILMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 16207 GILMORE Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16207 GILMORE Street has accessible units.
Does 16207 GILMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16207 GILMORE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College