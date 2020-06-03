1614 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2 story, 2 bedroom, and 2.5 bathroom condominium in the Veteran Villas condominium complex. Highlights include a spacious master suite with extensive closet space, adjacent to a master bathroom with a whirlpool jacuzzi. Fully updated gourmet granite kitchen countertops with travertine dining room floors; fireplace; wet-bar; washer and dryer in the unit; 2 (tandem) parking spaces and guest parking; and, private and very large patio space for BBQs or even gardening. Pet friendly. Conveniently located in residential Westwood, near Westwood Village, Westwood Park, shopping, restaurants and only a half mile from the 405 freeway and close to Century City Mall. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric