Los Angeles, CA
1614 VETERAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 VETERAN Avenue

1614 S Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1614 S Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2 story, 2 bedroom, and 2.5 bathroom condominium in the Veteran Villas condominium complex. Highlights include a spacious master suite with extensive closet space, adjacent to a master bathroom with a whirlpool jacuzzi. Fully updated gourmet granite kitchen countertops with travertine dining room floors; fireplace; wet-bar; washer and dryer in the unit; 2 (tandem) parking spaces and guest parking; and, private and very large patio space for BBQs or even gardening. Pet friendly. Conveniently located in residential Westwood, near Westwood Village, Westwood Park, shopping, restaurants and only a half mile from the 405 freeway and close to Century City Mall. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
1614 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 1614 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 VETERAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1614 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1614 VETERAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
