16001 Tulsa Street

Irresistible Granada Hills home for Lease! Fabulous Pool home located on a corner lot featuring a nice exterior and an interior floor-plan with 1,275-SQFT of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upon entry find a bright living room and dining area with gorgeous flooring with baseboard moldings and ceilings decked out with crown moldings. Take pleasure in cooking in the cozy kitchen with sleek counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as backyard access and the laundry area. Both bathrooms are wonderfully designed while the bedrooms are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet space. Outside the backyard presents a nice sized covered patio overlooking the beautiful pool and the detached 2-car garage. Centrally located near schools, parks, freeways and much more!