Los Angeles, CA
16001 Tulsa Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:27 PM

16001 Tulsa Street

16001 Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

16001 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Irresistible Granada Hills home for Lease! Fabulous Pool home located on a corner lot featuring a nice exterior and an interior floor-plan with 1,275-SQFT of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upon entry find a bright living room and dining area with gorgeous flooring with baseboard moldings and ceilings decked out with crown moldings. Take pleasure in cooking in the cozy kitchen with sleek counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as backyard access and the laundry area. Both bathrooms are wonderfully designed while the bedrooms are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet space. Outside the backyard presents a nice sized covered patio overlooking the beautiful pool and the detached 2-car garage. Centrally located near schools, parks, freeways and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16001 Tulsa Street have any available units?
16001 Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16001 Tulsa Street have?
Some of 16001 Tulsa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16001 Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
16001 Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16001 Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 16001 Tulsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16001 Tulsa Street offer parking?
Yes, 16001 Tulsa Street offers parking.
Does 16001 Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16001 Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16001 Tulsa Street have a pool?
Yes, 16001 Tulsa Street has a pool.
Does 16001 Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 16001 Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16001 Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16001 Tulsa Street has units with dishwashers.
