Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled and spacious condo is an absolute MUST SEE! The neutral color palate will match any décor and the gorgeous kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop are sure to impress! The upgrades don't end there though. This condo includes two full bathrooms, complete with vertically laid tiles and