Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse! Must See! Ready For Move-In! - This spacious Granada Hills townhome has it all! This unit offers an unique floor-plan with 3 bedrooms located on the bottom floor. Entering you will see a private patio that leads to the front door. Inside there is a formal entry way with new plank flooring that runs into the spacious living room with fireplace and formal dining area with high ceilings. The kitchen has an additional dining area and lots of cabinet and counter space. Downstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. There is access to a long private patio from the master bedroom and first bedroom. All rooms are spacious with the master bedroom bedroom having lots of closet space and private master bathroom. There is an upstairs guest bathroom and one full bathroom down stairs. There is plenty of closet space both upstairs and down stairs. There are laundry hook ups in the attached two car garage. The HOA community has beautiful landscape and is well maintained. There is a community pool, spa and the community is close to freeways. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5525181)