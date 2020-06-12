1562 Carmona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 NEWLY RENOVATED! Pico/Hauser - Duplex, Lower Unit - Property Id: 151067



Magnificent NEWLY RENOVATED traditional style duplex located just South of Pico on Carmona in trendy Picfair Village. This unit has tons of natural light from 14 windows throughout the house and boasts 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom, 1 car garage (for storage only) and HUGH ultra private lush park-like backyard and patio completely surrounded by 22 foot high ficus trees. This is the first time this unit has been on the market since 2013.



Renovations Include:

- Refinished kitchen cabinets

- Refinished original hardwood floors

- New tub/shower and vanity

- Freshly painted

- New dishwasher

- New washer/dryer

- New Nest system

- New Kevo system



Great neighborhood in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles minutes from West Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, The Grove, etc...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151067p

(RLNE5117846)