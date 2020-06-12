All apartments in Los Angeles
1562 Carmona Ave
1562 Carmona Ave

1562 Carmona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 NEWLY RENOVATED! Pico/Hauser - Duplex, Lower Unit - Property Id: 151067

Magnificent NEWLY RENOVATED traditional style duplex located just South of Pico on Carmona in trendy Picfair Village. This unit has tons of natural light from 14 windows throughout the house and boasts 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom, 1 car garage (for storage only) and HUGH ultra private lush park-like backyard and patio completely surrounded by 22 foot high ficus trees. This is the first time this unit has been on the market since 2013.

Renovations Include:
- Refinished kitchen cabinets
- Refinished original hardwood floors
- New tub/shower and vanity
- Freshly painted
- New dishwasher
- New washer/dryer
- New Nest system
- New Kevo system

Great neighborhood in the heart of Mid-City Los Angeles minutes from West Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, The Grove, etc...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151067p
Property Id 151067

(RLNE5117846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Carmona Ave have any available units?
1562 Carmona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Carmona Ave have?
Some of 1562 Carmona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Carmona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Carmona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Carmona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Carmona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Carmona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Carmona Ave offers parking.
Does 1562 Carmona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 Carmona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Carmona Ave have a pool?
No, 1562 Carmona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Carmona Ave have accessible units?
No, 1562 Carmona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Carmona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Carmona Ave has units with dishwashers.
