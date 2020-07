Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

What a beauty! Close to the Grove and Beverly Hills. This 4-bed + 3-bath home with guest house included will delight you. Located in Picfair Village. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a warm entry hall with lovely details and a gorgeous large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, and a vaulted beamed ceiling. The formal dining room has doors that lead you to the backyard, patio. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.