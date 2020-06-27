Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1548 E. 33rd street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1548 E. 33rd street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1548 E. 33rd street
1548 East 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1548 East 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
none - Property Id: 149846
Great remodel unit with beautiful kitchen and bathroom
all tile floors, new windows
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149846p
Property Id 149846
(RLNE5110674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have any available units?
1548 E. 33rd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1548 E. 33rd street currently offering any rent specials?
1548 E. 33rd street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 E. 33rd street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 E. 33rd street is pet friendly.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street offer parking?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not offer parking.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have a pool?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not have a pool.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have accessible units?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 E. 33rd street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 E. 33rd street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College