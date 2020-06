1546 ELLSMERE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

EVER WANTED TO LIVE IN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HOUSE ON THE BLOCK, WELL NOW YOU CAN GORGEOUS PICFAIR VILLAGE HOME, INTERIOR HAS BEEN RENOVATED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING WITH TOP OF THE LINE MATERIALS & CRAFTSMANSHIP. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING AREA , LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM. EACH ROOM FLOWS SEAMLESSLY INTO ONE ANOTHER AND ARE BOASTING BEAUTIFUL FLOORING THROUGHOUT. THE CUSTOM GALLEY KITCHEN HAS NEW GLEAMING COUNTERS WITH BEAUTIFUL BACK-SPLASH AND TILE FLOORING. TASTEFULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH CUSTOM TILE WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES. BACK YARD WITH NEW LANDSCAPING. REAR YARD FEATURES A NEW DECK AND CUSTOM FIRE PIT. INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED. BUYER TO CONDUCT OWN INVESTIGATIONS AND VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. BUYER TO VERIFY ANY AND ALL PERMITS/CITY INSPECTIONS/BUILDING CARDS. ADDITIONAL SQUARE FOOTAGE AND BATHROOM IS NOT PERMITTED