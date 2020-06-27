1544 S Cochran Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage coffee bar fireplace range

Open House this week:

Thursday 6:00 - 8:00pm & Sunday 12:00-2:00pm.



GGB Properties look's forward in helping you in finding your new home, please call our friendly agent to schedule a viewing at 562-278-7162.



Welcoming Spanish Style HOME w/3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom HOME located in the Mid City Area. Divine floor plan with fresh paint, finished hard wood flooring, functional brick fireplace in the family room and a serene secluded backyard.



Detached 2 car garage currently configured as an extra play room or office with bathroom. Alley access to the garage with large rolling security gate. There is ample parking space for up to two vehicles inside the gate.



Lawn service included with the rent.



Ideally located near restaurants, supermarket, coffee shops and shopping. Close to The Grove, Beverly Center, and the Original Farmer's Market.



Can apply at www.ggbproperties.com.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.