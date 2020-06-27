All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

1544 S Cochran Ave

1544 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1544 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Open House this week:
Thursday 6:00 - 8:00pm & Sunday 12:00-2:00pm.

GGB Properties look's forward in helping you in finding your new home, please call our friendly agent to schedule a viewing at 562-278-7162.

Welcoming Spanish Style HOME w/3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom HOME located in the Mid City Area. Divine floor plan with fresh paint, finished hard wood flooring, functional brick fireplace in the family room and a serene secluded backyard.

Detached 2 car garage currently configured as an extra play room or office with bathroom. Alley access to the garage with large rolling security gate. There is ample parking space for up to two vehicles inside the gate.

Lawn service included with the rent.

Ideally located near restaurants, supermarket, coffee shops and shopping. Close to The Grove, Beverly Center, and the Original Farmer's Market.

Can apply at www.ggbproperties.com.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 S Cochran Ave have any available units?
1544 S Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 S Cochran Ave have?
Some of 1544 S Cochran Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 S Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1544 S Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 S Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1544 S Cochran Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1544 S Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1544 S Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 1544 S Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 S Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 S Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 1544 S Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1544 S Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 1544 S Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 S Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 S Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
