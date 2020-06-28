15419 Valerio Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful two-story home fully gated for privacy. This gorgeous, light and bright corner lot home features almost 2500 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. House comes partially furnished with extensive upgrades and renovations throughout the home. Large and beautiful kitchen with ample cabinet space. The dining area leads to the spacious formal living room with brick fireplace. Dual pane windows throughout the home. Attached garage has washer and dryer, tons of storage space and 1 car parking along with 2 driveway parking. This home boasts a beautiful outdoor area, well-maintained and ideal for entertainment. Built in BBQ and patio furniture ready for celebrations. Located near transportation, shopping and entertainment. MUST see to appreciate ALL it has to offer! Stop by, fall in love and start enjoying it today!