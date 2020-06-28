All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

15419 Valerio Street

15419 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

15419 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Welcome to this beautiful two-story home fully gated for privacy. This gorgeous, light and bright corner lot home features almost 2500 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. House comes partially furnished with extensive upgrades and renovations throughout the home. Large and beautiful kitchen with ample cabinet space. The dining area leads to the spacious formal living room with brick fireplace. Dual pane windows throughout the home. Attached garage has washer and dryer, tons of storage space and 1 car parking along with 2 driveway parking. This home boasts a beautiful outdoor area, well-maintained and ideal for entertainment. Built in BBQ and patio furniture ready for celebrations. Located near transportation, shopping and entertainment. MUST see to appreciate ALL it has to offer! Stop by, fall in love and start enjoying it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 Valerio Street have any available units?
15419 Valerio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15419 Valerio Street have?
Some of 15419 Valerio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
15419 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
No, 15419 Valerio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15419 Valerio Street offer parking?
Yes, 15419 Valerio Street offers parking.
Does 15419 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15419 Valerio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 15419 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 15419 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 15419 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15419 Valerio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
