1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

PENTHOUSE UNIT of Modern New construction Building. PANORAMIC VIEWS. West Hollywood Mountains, Hollywood sign & Downtown! Private elevator from garage OPENS UP into each individual unit. OPEN floorplan. 1550 Sq Feet with Hardwood Floors. Stainless steel new appliances. Bright. Lots of windows. Large Balcony, room for outdoor furniture. New Washer & Dryer in unit. Underground parking. Residential neighborhood. Conveniently located at Fairfax and Pico residential. Walking distance to synagogue's, churches, grocery store, coffee shops, cafes. Must have good credit. Come see for yourself!