All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1541 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1541 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
PENTHOUSE UNIT of Modern New construction Building. PANORAMIC VIEWS. West Hollywood Mountains, Hollywood sign & Downtown! Private elevator from garage OPENS UP into each individual unit. OPEN floorplan. 1550 Sq Feet with Hardwood Floors. Stainless steel new appliances. Bright. Lots of windows. Large Balcony, room for outdoor furniture. New Washer & Dryer in unit. Underground parking. Residential neighborhood. Conveniently located at Fairfax and Pico residential. Walking distance to synagogue's, churches, grocery store, coffee shops, cafes. Must have good credit. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College