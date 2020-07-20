All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1532 E Young St Wilmington

1532 E Young St · No Longer Available
Location

1532 E Young St, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Classic, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Wilmington in Los Angeles.

The bright and airy interior features hardwood floors throughout the house. The horseshoe-type kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. For climate control, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features patio and yard - perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. A 5-6 car space garage, and a driveway are available for parking. Small pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and simple landscaping.

Nearby Parks: East Wilmington Park, Banning Park, Drum Barracks, and Hudson Park.

Bus lines:
DASH Wilmington - 0.3 mile
232 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
R3 RAPID 3 - 0.4 mile
3 LINE 3 - 0.4 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

(RLNE5355362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have any available units?
1532 E Young St Wilmington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have?
Some of 1532 E Young St Wilmington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 E Young St Wilmington currently offering any rent specials?
1532 E Young St Wilmington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 E Young St Wilmington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 E Young St Wilmington is pet friendly.
Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington offer parking?
Yes, 1532 E Young St Wilmington offers parking.
Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 E Young St Wilmington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have a pool?
No, 1532 E Young St Wilmington does not have a pool.
Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have accessible units?
No, 1532 E Young St Wilmington does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 E Young St Wilmington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 E Young St Wilmington has units with dishwashers.
