1532 E Young St Wilmington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Classic, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Wilmington in Los Angeles.



The bright and airy interior features hardwood floors throughout the house. The horseshoe-type kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. For climate control, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features patio and yard - perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. A 5-6 car space garage, and a driveway are available for parking. Small pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and simple landscaping.



Nearby Parks: East Wilmington Park, Banning Park, Drum Barracks, and Hudson Park.



Bus lines:

DASH Wilmington - 0.3 mile

232 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

R3 RAPID 3 - 0.4 mile

3 LINE 3 - 0.4 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



(RLNE5355362)