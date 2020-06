Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, bright first floor with a remodeled kitchen granite counter top and tile floor, newly remodeled modern luxury bathroom with top of the line materials, nice hardwood floor through out the house, has refrigerator, stove and oven, bathroom has a separate shower and bath tub, has a washer and dryer hookups. 2-car garage space nice fresh paint. Close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. Close to restaurants and shops. the unit is now available to move in.