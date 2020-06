Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is Brand New 2 beds and 1 bath on 1st floor. Everything Brand New! New double sided windows, flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom shower,ceiling fans and AC unit in living room. Gated parking, cctv cameras/ There are 2 parking spaces in front of the unit, however, if you do have compact cars, maybe you can park 3 cars. The washer/dryer is inside of the shared garage. Small pet or Cat is okay with pet deposit.