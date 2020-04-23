All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue

1526 North Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1526 North Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom unit in a 4 unit gated complex near Los Feliz Village and Sunset Junction. Close to hip restaurants and shops. Offering a large and open living and dining room with a nice size kitchen. Community laundry and 1 uncovered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 North COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College