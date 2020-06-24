All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1522 South POINT VIEW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1522 South POINT VIEW Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 South POINT VIEW Street

1522 S Point View St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1522 S Point View St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled triplex on a huge lot in the highly coveted Beverlywood neighborhood. Property is currently vacant and is perfect for owner-user and investors. The main unit a single family residence features 3 BD/2BA with an open floor plan and tons of natural light. The other two units are oversized 1BD/1BA with a large separate family room and private entrance from the other units. There is ample driveway and garage parking for all 3 units. One of a kind opportunity with premier Pico/Robertson location close to Beverly Hills, Century City, and the 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have any available units?
1522 South POINT VIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have?
Some of 1522 South POINT VIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 South POINT VIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 South POINT VIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 South POINT VIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street offers parking.
Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have a pool?
No, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 South POINT VIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 South POINT VIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College