1522 South POINT VIEW Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled triplex on a huge lot in the highly coveted Beverlywood neighborhood. Property is currently vacant and is perfect for owner-user and investors. The main unit a single family residence features 3 BD/2BA with an open floor plan and tons of natural light. The other two units are oversized 1BD/1BA with a large separate family room and private entrance from the other units. There is ample driveway and garage parking for all 3 units. One of a kind opportunity with premier Pico/Robertson location close to Beverly Hills, Century City, and the 10 freeway.