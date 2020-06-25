1512 ANGELUS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This classic home located in one of LA's hippest neighborhoods of Silver Lake offers you modern amenities with the warmth and details from a 1930's traditional. A flowing floor-plan between living, dining and kitchen this home feels open yet private with each room serving as their designated purpose. An updated modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and custom walnut shelving. A newly renovated master suite with large attached bath and downtown LA views. Both kitchen and master suite walk directly out to a beautiful and private Terrazo patio with an additional small gated yard space to take in the hill breezes. Located on one of Silver Lake's historic 'Stair Streets' this beautifully tree-lined, secluded block has easy parking and little traffic. Additional amenities include central heat and air, working fireplace, original refinished hardwood flooring, ample storage with large basement and laundry area. Pets considered, completely independent second home on lot.