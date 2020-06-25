All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1512 ANGELUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1512 ANGELUS Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1512 ANGELUS Avenue

1512 Angelus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1512 Angelus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This classic home located in one of LA's hippest neighborhoods of Silver Lake offers you modern amenities with the warmth and details from a 1930's traditional. A flowing floor-plan between living, dining and kitchen this home feels open yet private with each room serving as their designated purpose. An updated modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and custom walnut shelving. A newly renovated master suite with large attached bath and downtown LA views. Both kitchen and master suite walk directly out to a beautiful and private Terrazo patio with an additional small gated yard space to take in the hill breezes. Located on one of Silver Lake's historic 'Stair Streets' this beautifully tree-lined, secluded block has easy parking and little traffic. Additional amenities include central heat and air, working fireplace, original refinished hardwood flooring, ample storage with large basement and laundry area. Pets considered, completely independent second home on lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have any available units?
1512 ANGELUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have?
Some of 1512 ANGELUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 ANGELUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 ANGELUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 ANGELUS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 ANGELUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 ANGELUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College