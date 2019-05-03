All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
151 North Harvard Boulevard
151 North Harvard Boulevard

Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

151 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Light filled 3 bed plus den and 2 bath house in a peaceful tree lined street adjacent to Hancock Park area. Open concept floor plan with spacious living room, roomy kitchen with quartz counter tops and island, breakfast area. Fully remodeled 3 years ago with hardwood floors throughout and central A/C. Private master suit has it's own full bathroom and den/office. Spacious back yard includes sitting area and long driveway lets you park over 4 cars. Close proximity to Larchmont Village, LACMA and Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have any available units?
151 North Harvard Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 151 North Harvard Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
151 North Harvard Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 North Harvard Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard offer parking?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have a pool?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 North Harvard Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 North Harvard Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 North Harvard Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
