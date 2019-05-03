151 North Harvard Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Light filled 3 bed plus den and 2 bath house in a peaceful tree lined street adjacent to Hancock Park area. Open concept floor plan with spacious living room, roomy kitchen with quartz counter tops and island, breakfast area. Fully remodeled 3 years ago with hardwood floors throughout and central A/C. Private master suit has it's own full bathroom and den/office. Spacious back yard includes sitting area and long driveway lets you park over 4 cars. Close proximity to Larchmont Village, LACMA and Grove.