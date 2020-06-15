All apartments in Los Angeles
15012 Encanto Drive

15012 Encanto Drive · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15012 Encanto Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful updated home located South of Ventura Blvd. Very private, in West Sherman Oaks Hills. This beautiful 3br/2ba is nestled in the highly desirable private location with easy access to the 405/101, Bel Air, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Brentwood, West LA, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, and Encino. It is truly a MUST SEE. Amenities include: Wood Floor Fireplace Fully renovated kitchen (with Stainless Steel appliances) Granite Counter tops 2 Full Bath - Hilly Backyard with a Courtyard and Upper Level Deck, with beautiful view of the mountaintop. Comes unfurnished or option for fully furnished with top of the line custom made furniture. Do not miss! Fully furnished upgraded home in prime area South of the Blvd in the hills of Sherman Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15012 Encanto Drive have any available units?
15012 Encanto Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15012 Encanto Drive have?
Some of 15012 Encanto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15012 Encanto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15012 Encanto Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15012 Encanto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15012 Encanto Drive offer parking?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15012 Encanto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15012 Encanto Drive have a pool?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15012 Encanto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15012 Encanto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15012 Encanto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
