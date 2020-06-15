15012 Encanto Drive

Amenities

Beautiful updated home located South of Ventura Blvd. Very private, in West Sherman Oaks Hills. This beautiful 3br/2ba is nestled in the highly desirable private location with easy access to the 405/101, Bel Air, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Brentwood, West LA, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, and Encino. It is truly a MUST SEE. Amenities include: Wood Floor Fireplace Fully renovated kitchen (with Stainless Steel appliances) Granite Counter tops 2 Full Bath - Hilly Backyard with a Courtyard and Upper Level Deck, with beautiful view of the mountaintop. Comes unfurnished or option for fully furnished with top of the line custom made furniture. Do not miss! Fully furnished upgraded home in prime area South of the Blvd in the hills of Sherman Oaks.