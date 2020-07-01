All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

15007 Lemay Street

15007 Lemay Street · No Longer Available
Location

15007 Lemay Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming home with stunningly beautifully updated. Home has attractive wood floors throughout the living & dining rooms, and all bedrooms. It is light and bright with picturesque living room, featuring a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel, recessed lighting, and a large picture window. The kitchen includes granite counters, travertine backsplashes, plentiful cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast area with glass door to the back yard. The completely remodeled bath contains travertine tile, and vanity, bronze fixtures, frameless glass shower with rain showerhead, and trendy standalone tub. The master bedroom offers glass doors to the yard. The third bedroom may make the ideal den, as it has its own bath and French doors to the yard. Outside patio includes both covered and uncovered areas, and both look out to a large, private grassy yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15007 Lemay Street have any available units?
15007 Lemay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15007 Lemay Street have?
Some of 15007 Lemay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15007 Lemay Street currently offering any rent specials?
15007 Lemay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15007 Lemay Street pet-friendly?
No, 15007 Lemay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15007 Lemay Street offer parking?
No, 15007 Lemay Street does not offer parking.
Does 15007 Lemay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15007 Lemay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15007 Lemay Street have a pool?
No, 15007 Lemay Street does not have a pool.
Does 15007 Lemay Street have accessible units?
No, 15007 Lemay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15007 Lemay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15007 Lemay Street has units with dishwashers.

