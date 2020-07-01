15007 Lemay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Charming home with stunningly beautifully updated. Home has attractive wood floors throughout the living & dining rooms, and all bedrooms. It is light and bright with picturesque living room, featuring a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel, recessed lighting, and a large picture window. The kitchen includes granite counters, travertine backsplashes, plentiful cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast area with glass door to the back yard. The completely remodeled bath contains travertine tile, and vanity, bronze fixtures, frameless glass shower with rain showerhead, and trendy standalone tub. The master bedroom offers glass doors to the yard. The third bedroom may make the ideal den, as it has its own bath and French doors to the yard. Outside patio includes both covered and uncovered areas, and both look out to a large, private grassy yard.