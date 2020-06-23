1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

FURNISHED One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet - One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet beginning November 1 through December 15 (exact dates are flexible).



This is a bright and sunny upper-unit, centrally located in the city, walkable to great restaurants and coffee shops, a 10-minute drive to the Grove, and 20 minutes to the beach and downtown. Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher. Comes with A/C and small balcony in the living room.



2100/month, which includes all utilities, fully furnished, plus a Roku player with streaming channels. No pets.



Please contact Josh for a private showing: 516-695-3853



No Pets Allowed



