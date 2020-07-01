All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14990 Victory Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14990 Victory Boulevard
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 PM

14990 Victory Boulevard

14990 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14990 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
This beautifully upgraded unit can now be yours! 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit with tons of upgrades welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring a fireplace, vinyl floors and recessed lights throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Modern bathrooms with a spa and washer dryer hook ups. Master bedroom features a custom walk in closet. Private patio off the living room. Complex features pool area, ample guest parking and 2 car gated tandem parking. Price includes water and trash. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and easy access to freeways. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14990 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
14990 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14990 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 14990 Victory Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14990 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14990 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14990 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14990 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14990 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14990 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14990 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14990 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14990 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14990 Victory Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14990 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14990 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14990 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14990 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College