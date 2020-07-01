14990 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded unit can now be yours! 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit with tons of upgrades welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring a fireplace, vinyl floors and recessed lights throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Modern bathrooms with a spa and washer dryer hook ups. Master bedroom features a custom walk in closet. Private patio off the living room. Complex features pool area, ample guest parking and 2 car gated tandem parking. Price includes water and trash. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and easy access to freeways. MUST SEE!