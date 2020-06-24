14931 Chase St

Amenities

carport internet access

WE STRONGLY PREFER THAT YOU CALL US AT 818-644-5781, RATHER THAN FILLING OUT THE FORM. YOU WILL GET FASTER SERVICE THAT WAY.

Available for annual contract is this bright and roomy studio apartment that is built into our home in Panorama city. Newly built in 2013. This unit has a separate entry through the carport, and is over 500 square feet. Has its own bath room and kitchen. Large storage closet and shelf. Click the link below to watch a very sharp and clear video that will show you the whole unit, including kitchen and bathroom.



Very reliable High speed Internet access FREE. Utilities FREE. CALL to schedule an appointment.



ONE MONTH DEPOSIT, 6 MONTH MINIMUM CONTRACT.



****** CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH HIGH DEFINITION VIDEO TOUR ******



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ4elerp8e8

(RLNE4730634)