Los Angeles, CA
14852 Castille Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 11:35 PM

14852 Castille Way

14852 W Castille Way · (661) 349-4999
Location

14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back. All bedrooms are upstairs and have large closets with mirrored closet doors. Upstairs laundry area with stackable washer and dryer which are included for your use; Bright airy loft with skylight upstairs as well. Attached 2 car garage, central AC, solar, tankless water heater and many other features to enhance your lifestyle.

Easy access to the 5 and 210 freeways, as well as the Metrolink station. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14852 Castille Way have any available units?
14852 Castille Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14852 Castille Way have?
Some of 14852 Castille Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14852 Castille Way currently offering any rent specials?
14852 Castille Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14852 Castille Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14852 Castille Way is pet friendly.
Does 14852 Castille Way offer parking?
Yes, 14852 Castille Way does offer parking.
Does 14852 Castille Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14852 Castille Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14852 Castille Way have a pool?
No, 14852 Castille Way does not have a pool.
Does 14852 Castille Way have accessible units?
No, 14852 Castille Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14852 Castille Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14852 Castille Way does not have units with dishwashers.
