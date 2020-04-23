14852 Castille Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back. All bedrooms are upstairs and have large closets with mirrored closet doors. Upstairs laundry area with stackable washer and dryer which are included for your use; Bright airy loft with skylight upstairs as well. Attached 2 car garage, central AC, solar, tankless water heater and many other features to enhance your lifestyle.



Easy access to the 5 and 210 freeways, as well as the Metrolink station. Don't miss this great opportunity!



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed.

