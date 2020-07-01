1470 PALISADES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Spacious townhouse, huge skylight fills the home with natural light, 20' ceilings in entryway. Living room with fireplace which leads to a front patio. Cook's kitchen, master bedroom with fireplace and large walk-in closet, balcony w/ great mountain views. Master bath with dual sinks and large sunken tub. Second bedroom has 14' ceilings, full bathroom & California Closets with loads of storage. Community Spa tub, gym and sauna. 2 car garage with vast shelving and cabinet storage in the garage. Tranquil setting and spectacular hiking trails.