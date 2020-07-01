All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1470 PALISADES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1470 PALISADES Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1470 PALISADES Drive

1470 Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1470 Palisades Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Spacious townhouse, huge skylight fills the home with natural light, 20' ceilings in entryway. Living room with fireplace which leads to a front patio. Cook's kitchen, master bedroom with fireplace and large walk-in closet, balcony w/ great mountain views. Master bath with dual sinks and large sunken tub. Second bedroom has 14' ceilings, full bathroom & California Closets with loads of storage. Community Spa tub, gym and sauna. 2 car garage with vast shelving and cabinet storage in the garage. Tranquil setting and spectacular hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 PALISADES Drive have any available units?
1470 PALISADES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 PALISADES Drive have?
Some of 1470 PALISADES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 PALISADES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1470 PALISADES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 PALISADES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1470 PALISADES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1470 PALISADES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1470 PALISADES Drive offers parking.
Does 1470 PALISADES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 PALISADES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 PALISADES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1470 PALISADES Drive has a pool.
Does 1470 PALISADES Drive have accessible units?
No, 1470 PALISADES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 PALISADES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 PALISADES Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College