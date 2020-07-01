1470 PALISADES Drive

Amenities
Spacious townhouse, huge skylight fills the home with natural light, 20' ceilings in entryway. Living room with fireplace which leads to a front patio. Cook's kitchen, master bedroom with fireplace and large walk-in closet, balcony w/ great mountain views. Master bath with dual sinks and large sunken tub. Second bedroom has 14' ceilings, full bathroom & California Closets with loads of storage. Community Spa tub, gym and sauna. 2 car garage with vast shelving and cabinet storage in the garage. Tranquil setting and spectacular hiking trails.