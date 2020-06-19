Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 12
1459 South NORTON Avenue
1459 South Norton Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1459 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently upgraded 3 spacious Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms, with a washer and dryer. Two parking spots and close access to the 10 FWY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have any available units?
1459 South NORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1459 South NORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1459 South NORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 South NORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1459 South NORTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1459 South NORTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 South NORTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1459 South NORTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1459 South NORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 South NORTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
