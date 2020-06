Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated front corner unit. Great location, close to downtown, Hancock Park, Koreatown, and all LA has to offer. Gleaming hardwood floors, batchelder fireplace, new kitchen and bathroom. Large Unit. Inside Laundry in Unit with New Washer and Dryer.