Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1453 W 36th Pl

1453 West 36th Place · (310) 359-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1453 West 36th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 1453 W 36th P · Avail. Aug 10

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1453 W 36th P Available 08/10/20 Newly Built Modern Large Co-living House
1453 W 36th Pl Los Angeles, CA, 90018

Description
One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1453 W 36th Pl
Room type: 8 Bed 8 Bath
Rent: $1354 per bedroom, 10,500 for a whole unit

Located right on the west side of USC campus, this is a new modern co-living apartment in a safe and beautiful area with Free Lyft offered. There are 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms in this house. All of the rooms are master bedrooms with enough living space, good sunlight and ventilation, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Blue and yellow are the two main decorating colors, brightening the apartment even more. The shared living room and open kitchen are fully furnished and well equipped. Extra storage space, outdoor activity area, and parking ensure you a high-quality living experience.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 W 36th Pl have any available units?
1453 W 36th Pl has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 W 36th Pl have?
Some of 1453 W 36th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 W 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1453 W 36th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 W 36th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1453 W 36th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 W 36th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1453 W 36th Pl does offer parking.
Does 1453 W 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 W 36th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 W 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 1453 W 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1453 W 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1453 W 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 W 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 W 36th Pl has units with dishwashers.
