Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

1453 W 36th P Available 08/10/20 Newly Built Modern Large Co-living House

1453 W 36th Pl Los Angeles, CA, 90018



Description

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Location: 1453 W 36th Pl

Room type: 8 Bed 8 Bath

Rent: $1354 per bedroom, 10,500 for a whole unit



Located right on the west side of USC campus, this is a new modern co-living apartment in a safe and beautiful area with Free Lyft offered. There are 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms in this house. All of the rooms are master bedrooms with enough living space, good sunlight and ventilation, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Blue and yellow are the two main decorating colors, brightening the apartment even more. The shared living room and open kitchen are fully furnished and well equipped. Extra storage space, outdoor activity area, and parking ensure you a high-quality living experience.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765660)