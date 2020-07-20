All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue

1451 Bienveneda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Bienveneda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Elegant,Streamlined,Unique Modern home located in the prestigious RidgeView Country Estate on a Cul-de-sac behind 24-hour Guard gate.Designed by the noted Architect P.K. Thistle, AIA. 1st floor features living room w/some Ocean Views, formal dining, guest bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom. Kitchen opens to family room that leads to private backyard w/custom Salt Water Anthony's pool w/Waterfall.2nd floor has master suite w/ marble fireplace, study room & some Ocean Views +2 additional bedrooms with en-suite bathroom. Lower level includes a magnificent suite w/full bathroom that could be used as theatre room/playroom for family w/kids/or 5th Bedroom. All 6 bathrooms built w/Italian Marble from floor to ceiling.This Custom-Built Home boasting some ocean views, Lots of natural light from every room,High ceiling, Italian Marble, Solid Maple floor, Finest material used throughout w/lots of details. Maintain to perfection and appears as NEW. Minutes away from beach & Caruso Palisades Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have any available units?
1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have?
Some of 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
