1451 BIENVENEDA Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Elegant,Streamlined,Unique Modern home located in the prestigious RidgeView Country Estate on a Cul-de-sac behind 24-hour Guard gate.Designed by the noted Architect P.K. Thistle, AIA. 1st floor features living room w/some Ocean Views, formal dining, guest bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom. Kitchen opens to family room that leads to private backyard w/custom Salt Water Anthony's pool w/Waterfall.2nd floor has master suite w/ marble fireplace, study room & some Ocean Views +2 additional bedrooms with en-suite bathroom. Lower level includes a magnificent suite w/full bathroom that could be used as theatre room/playroom for family w/kids/or 5th Bedroom. All 6 bathrooms built w/Italian Marble from floor to ceiling.This Custom-Built Home boasting some ocean views, Lots of natural light from every room,High ceiling, Italian Marble, Solid Maple floor, Finest material used throughout w/lots of details. Maintain to perfection and appears as NEW. Minutes away from beach & Caruso Palisades Village.