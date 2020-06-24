14506 Benefit Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub lobby

Nicely upgraded luxury condo located in prime area of Sherman Oaks. Approximately 2 blocks South of Ventura Blvd, Short walk to Shopping centers, Grocery stores, Restaurants, Banks and Freeway close! Recent upgrades include Paint, Laminate flooring throughout, Ceramic tile in baths/kitchen and new fixtures. 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths, Fireplace in Family room, 2 reserved parking spaces and storage locker in secure, gated garage. Large patio accessed via Family room and each bedroom. Very well maintained building has laundry room on each floor, Pool/Spa and a community room off the lobby that can be reserved for special events. Water paid for by the HOA. Refrigerator also included. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg with any and all questions at 909-938-0709