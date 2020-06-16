1444 S Point View St., Unit 302

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Massive Three Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Available now! - Welcome home! This beautifully renovated, move-in ready condominium is situated in a perfect, central LA location. The entire condo is extremely spacious and filled with sunlight. It features 3 large bedrooms, each with a large custom closets, and 2 full bathrooms (including master ensuite), a gigantic, open living room/dining room, and chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances. Central AC/heat, washer and dryer in-unit and two parking spaces in the secured garage round out this gem!



The property is beautifully maintained with elegant fountains and tropical plants, highly secured (cameras, security gates, etc.) and professionally managed.



Close to Pico-Robertson neighborhood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, West Hollywood, Miracle Mile.



HOA dues, water and trash paid for by landlord.



Contact us for a private showing! noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808 (call or text)



(RLNE5874497)