Los Angeles, CA
1444 S Point View St., Unit 302
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

1444 S Point View St., Unit 302

1444 South Point View Street · (310) 912-7808
Location

1444 South Point View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Massive Three Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Available now! - Welcome home! This beautifully renovated, move-in ready condominium is situated in a perfect, central LA location. The entire condo is extremely spacious and filled with sunlight. It features 3 large bedrooms, each with a large custom closets, and 2 full bathrooms (including master ensuite), a gigantic, open living room/dining room, and chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances. Central AC/heat, washer and dryer in-unit and two parking spaces in the secured garage round out this gem!

The property is beautifully maintained with elegant fountains and tropical plants, highly secured (cameras, security gates, etc.) and professionally managed.

Close to Pico-Robertson neighborhood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Century City, West Hollywood, Miracle Mile.

HOA dues, water and trash paid for by landlord.

Contact us for a private showing! noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808 (call or text)

(RLNE5874497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have any available units?
1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have?
Some of 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 S Point View St., Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
