All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14403 ST TIARA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Los Angeles, CA
14403 ST TIARA
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14403 ST TIARA
14403 Tiara Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14403 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14403 ST TIARA have any available units?
14403 ST TIARA doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14403 ST TIARA currently offering any rent specials?
14403 ST TIARA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14403 ST TIARA pet-friendly?
No, 14403 ST TIARA is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14403 ST TIARA offer parking?
Yes, 14403 ST TIARA offers parking.
Does 14403 ST TIARA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14403 ST TIARA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14403 ST TIARA have a pool?
No, 14403 ST TIARA does not have a pool.
Does 14403 ST TIARA have accessible units?
No, 14403 ST TIARA does not have accessible units.
Does 14403 ST TIARA have units with dishwashers?
No, 14403 ST TIARA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14403 ST TIARA have units with air conditioning?
No, 14403 ST TIARA does not have units with air conditioning.
