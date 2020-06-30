All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1437 Lomita Blvd., #323

1437 Lomita Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Lomita Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 Available 04/01/20 Fantastic Top Corner Unit in Gates Community - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath - Wonderful top corner unit location in the Bay Harbor gated community! No one above you and only one shared wall. Windows on both sides with ocean breezes flowing the west. Central A/C to keep you cool during the hot summer months. Well manicured landscaped grounds throughout the complex. Functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island. The large bedrooms have ample closet space. New washer & dryer in the unit. Center courtyard with fireplace & large barbecue area is a great perk for entertaining and relaxing. Close to shopping, medical, & easy freeway access.

(RLNE5612710)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have any available units?
1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have?
Some of 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 offer parking?
No, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 does not offer parking.
Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have a pool?
No, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have accessible units?
No, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
