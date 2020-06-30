Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

1437 Lomita Blvd., #323 Available 04/01/20 Fantastic Top Corner Unit in Gates Community - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath - Wonderful top corner unit location in the Bay Harbor gated community! No one above you and only one shared wall. Windows on both sides with ocean breezes flowing the west. Central A/C to keep you cool during the hot summer months. Well manicured landscaped grounds throughout the complex. Functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island. The large bedrooms have ample closet space. New washer & dryer in the unit. Center courtyard with fireplace & large barbecue area is a great perk for entertaining and relaxing. Close to shopping, medical, & easy freeway access.



(RLNE5612710)