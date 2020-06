Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

First floor bright front unit offers 2 large bedrooms and one bathroom, wood floor throughout the unit, nice dining section with big living room and specious kitchen with entrance, Grass yard in front to entertain. This unit feels like home with lots of closets. Close to all the shops, restaurants , worships and Beverly Center, easy access to freeway.