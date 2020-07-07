All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1416 South Catalina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1416 South Catalina Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 South Catalina Street

1416 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1416 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SMALL FREE STANDING HOUSE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, IT OFFERS A COOK TOP, REFRIGERATOR, TILED KITCHEN AND BATH FLOORS, NEAR ALL AMMENITIES, ACROSS FROM LOYOLA SCHOOL, 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES AND SANTA MONICA FWY (10)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 South Catalina Street have any available units?
1416 South Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1416 South Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 South Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 South Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street offer parking?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not offer parking.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 South Catalina Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College