1416 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Pico Union
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SMALL FREE STANDING HOUSE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, IT OFFERS A COOK TOP, REFRIGERATOR, TILED KITCHEN AND BATH FLOORS, NEAR ALL AMMENITIES, ACROSS FROM LOYOLA SCHOOL, 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES AND SANTA MONICA FWY (10)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 South Catalina Street have any available units?
1416 South Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.