1415 CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1415 CAMDEN Avenue

1415 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Great location of Westwood, walking distance from UCLA and Westwood great restaurants and shops. The condominium is 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, powder room with den and big private patio . Very spacious 1650 sqft condo with plenty of closets and storage space. Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, lighting were recently remodeled . Two large garage parking spaces. Amenities at the building pool, jacuzzi, two saunas and BBQ area . There is a private storage room and extra storage in the garage . Very quiet and convenient neighborhood this is Cul the Sac street so no traffic and plenty of additional street parking if needed .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1415 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1415 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1415 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
