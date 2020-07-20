1415 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Great location of Westwood, walking distance from UCLA and Westwood great restaurants and shops. The condominium is 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, powder room with den and big private patio . Very spacious 1650 sqft condo with plenty of closets and storage space. Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, lighting were recently remodeled . Two large garage parking spaces. Amenities at the building pool, jacuzzi, two saunas and BBQ area . There is a private storage room and extra storage in the garage . Very quiet and convenient neighborhood this is Cul the Sac street so no traffic and plenty of additional street parking if needed .