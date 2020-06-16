All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

14039 Astoria St

14039 Astoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

14039 Astoria Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***MUST SEE TO TRULY APPRECIATE!!!*** Come see this gorgeous three story, sunny bright 3 bd/2.5 ba Townhouse which offers almost 1600 sq ft of living space in a private and clean gated community. Kitchen has more than enough counter space and cabinets for a serious chef. All updated quality appliances: energy efficient stainless steel w/chrome accents touch screen fridge, gas oven, microwave, dishwasher w/digital top touch screen, gorgeous laminate oak wood floors,ceramic kitchen tile, whisper quite garbage disposal. Energy efficient LED/CFL lights throughout and fire sprinkler system on all 3 floors. Included washer and dryer. Sunken living room has high vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace and wet bar. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & balcony. Dining room with kitchen pass through counter w/access to rear patio area. Small bright colorful rose garden in front. Attached two car garage. Water, trash, and gardening for front yard are included. Close to restaurants, banks, and freeways. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14039 Astoria St have any available units?
14039 Astoria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14039 Astoria St have?
Some of 14039 Astoria St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14039 Astoria St currently offering any rent specials?
14039 Astoria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14039 Astoria St pet-friendly?
No, 14039 Astoria St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14039 Astoria St offer parking?
Yes, 14039 Astoria St offers parking.
Does 14039 Astoria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14039 Astoria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14039 Astoria St have a pool?
No, 14039 Astoria St does not have a pool.
Does 14039 Astoria St have accessible units?
No, 14039 Astoria St does not have accessible units.
Does 14039 Astoria St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14039 Astoria St has units with dishwashers.

