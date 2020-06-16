14039 Astoria St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***MUST SEE TO TRULY APPRECIATE!!!*** Come see this gorgeous three story, sunny bright 3 bd/2.5 ba Townhouse which offers almost 1600 sq ft of living space in a private and clean gated community. Kitchen has more than enough counter space and cabinets for a serious chef. All updated quality appliances: energy efficient stainless steel w/chrome accents touch screen fridge, gas oven, microwave, dishwasher w/digital top touch screen, gorgeous laminate oak wood floors,ceramic kitchen tile, whisper quite garbage disposal. Energy efficient LED/CFL lights throughout and fire sprinkler system on all 3 floors. Included washer and dryer. Sunken living room has high vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace and wet bar. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & balcony. Dining room with kitchen pass through counter w/access to rear patio area. Small bright colorful rose garden in front. Attached two car garage. Water, trash, and gardening for front yard are included. Close to restaurants, banks, and freeways. Ready for immediate move in.