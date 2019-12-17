1375 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS 1,850 sqft. apx, UPSTAIRS UNIT-2 BED/2 BATH IN MIRACLE MILE. This beautiful Spanish duplex features high-beamed ceilings with lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Bright wood floors throughout with spacious living room with office/den that can be used as office, small guest room, or storage with cute sit out small balcony. Pleasant views from upstairs of home. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook. Huge sized 2 bedrooms with a remodeled bathrooms. Plenty of parking space in the back of the home and street front. Just minute from brand New Sprouts (Farmers Market) and Target! Located in a beautiful quiet block Miracle Mile neighborhood-great location-close to I-10 freeways, Culver city, The Grove, Beverly Center, West LA, Larchmont, Koreatown, Hollywood, Downtown,etc.