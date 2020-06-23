Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
/
13619 Valerio Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13619 Valerio Street
13619 Valerio Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13619 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owner Occupied. Showing by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Tenant to obtain renters insurance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13619 Valerio Street have any available units?
13619 Valerio Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13619 Valerio Street have?
Some of 13619 Valerio Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 13619 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
13619 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
No, 13619 Valerio Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13619 Valerio Street offer parking?
No, 13619 Valerio Street does not offer parking.
Does 13619 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13619 Valerio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 13619 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 13619 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 13619 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13619 Valerio Street has units with dishwashers.
