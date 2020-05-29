1350 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking hot tub

Bev. Hills adjacent.Completely remodeled gorgeous Spanish home. Call for details! jetted tub, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, hall, living & dining rooms, tile in baths & kitchen; New kitchen bright and light with breakfast nook, with quartz counters, S.S. appliances,laundry room with new washer/dryer, beautiful lush tropical landscaping, fenced private and gated back yard with water feature. Parking in driveway. Wonderful, sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, etc. V. Centrally located...Within 5 to 10 minutes of Beverly Hills,W. Hollywood, down town Los Angeles, Culver City, LAX airport, Hancock Park, Korea Town, and much more!