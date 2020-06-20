1339 MILLER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Huge master suite (encompasses the entire top floor-near 1000 SqFt) with balcony & views in this classic Spanish home just above Sunset. Plus 3 additional bedrooms/2baths on the main level. All of this in the perfect location. Hardwood floors, archways, fireplaces, original charm. Lovely brick patio area. Solar panel for low electric. 3 car parking. House is unfurnished. LOWER LEVEL GUEST APARTMENT IS RENTED LONG TERM. 2 story home is available. Just steps to Sunset Blvd's cafes/Sunset Plaza/Equinox/clubs.