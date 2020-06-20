All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1339 MILLER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1339 MILLER Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

1339 MILLER Drive

1339 Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1339 Miller Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Huge master suite (encompasses the entire top floor-near 1000 SqFt) with balcony & views in this classic Spanish home just above Sunset. Plus 3 additional bedrooms/2baths on the main level. All of this in the perfect location. Hardwood floors, archways, fireplaces, original charm. Lovely brick patio area. Solar panel for low electric. 3 car parking. House is unfurnished. LOWER LEVEL GUEST APARTMENT IS RENTED LONG TERM. 2 story home is available. Just steps to Sunset Blvd's cafes/Sunset Plaza/Equinox/clubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 MILLER Drive have any available units?
1339 MILLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 MILLER Drive have?
Some of 1339 MILLER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 MILLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1339 MILLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 MILLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1339 MILLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1339 MILLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1339 MILLER Drive offers parking.
Does 1339 MILLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 MILLER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 MILLER Drive have a pool?
No, 1339 MILLER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1339 MILLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1339 MILLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 MILLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 MILLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College